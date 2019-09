Weird coincidence spotted by the FT’s John Gapper: Apple’s planned new campus looks a lot like the UK’s spy agency’s campus, the GCHQ.

Check it out. The GCHQ:

Apple’s spaceship:

For more on Apple’s forthcoming campus, click here >

