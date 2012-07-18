Apple's Ex-iAd Chief Andy Miller Is Going To Be COO At A 3D Motion Control Startup

Andy Miller, the former head of Apple’s iAd department, has been appointed to be the president and COO of Leap Motion, a startup in San Francisco that makes 3D motion controls.



Miller joined Apple when it bought his mobile advertising company Quattro Wireless for $275 million in January, 2010. He left Apple a year and a half later to become a partner at Highland Capital, where worked until now.

Leap Motion makes 3D motion control systems that can track movement with incredible accuracy. The company is working on hardware and software that will eventually give users a way to interact with computers and other devices through hand gestures without actually having to touch the screen.

Miller is a high profile get for a startup like Leap Motion and a big loss for Highland Capital.

Here’s Miller’s statement on accepting his new position:

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most influential figures and companies in the technology industry, and I’m as excited about the Leap as I’ve ever been about a technology. The potential for the Leap is limitless, as it is going to fundamentally change the way we interact with so many devices in our lives. I’m thrilled to come on board and looking forward to growing Leap Motion into the technology powerhouse it’s on the road to becoming.”

