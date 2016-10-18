Apple's new flagship UK store has dozens of trees inside which are 30-feet-tall

Apple’s flagship UK store on Regent Street has had a makeover.

The store has been designed to look like a ‘town square’ which might explain why there are 30-feet-tall trees inside.

The 11,000 square-foot shop has around 500 employees and also boasts smooth stone staircases. It originally opened in 2004 but had been closed for a couple of months in 2016 for refurbishment.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

