Watch the trailer to Apple's first original TV show which looks like 'Shark Tank' for apps

Apple has released a trailer for its first original reality show, “Planet of the Apps.” It was presented at Recode’s “Code Media” conference.

The show involves contestants pitching ideas for apps to celebrity judges Jessica Alba, Will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Gary Vaynerchuk. Tech companies such as Uber and Yelp will help guide the developers, and their ideas may ultimately be presented to VC firm Lightspeed Venture.

The show is expected to be released on Apple Music in the Spring.

