EXCLUSIVE: Interview With Apple's First CEO Michael Scott

Photo: Michael Scott

When Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple in 1976, they couldn’t be trusted to run the company.So, Mike Markkula, Apple’s first backer, and the man that guided the company early on, brought in a CEO to do the adult things needed to keep a company running.



His choice for CEO was Michael Scott, who had previously worked with him at Fairchild.

In the course of our reporting about the first 10 Apple employees, we managed to get Scott on the phone. Below is a transcript of our conversation.

Business Insider: You were employee number seven when you came into Apple, right?

Michael Scott: No, because I assigned the employee numbers. I was employee number seven, because I wanted number seven. I was actually employee number five at that time. So I was 007, of course, as a joke.

BI: What was it like when you came into the company? You were recruited by Mike Markkula, Apple’s first investor, right?

MS: Markkula and I go way back. We both started in 1967-68, I think. We started the same day at Fairchild. He wanted the nickname “Mike,” so I got the nickname “Scotty.” Coincidentally, we also have the same birthday, except he’s a year and a day older. We worked together at Fairchild for five years, he went on to Intel and I went on to National Semiconductor. We always stayed in touch because we had lunch on our birthday. So he called me, I guess in 1976, and said that he’d met these two guys that wanted to do a home computer. He could handle the marketing, but he wanted me to handle the details. So I met with him and the two Steves and read the business plan, which was quite wrong because it said TI was going to be our major competitor. And for some reason, they never got into the PC business.

BI: What were your impressions on meeting the two Steves?

MS: I never got to see the garage, I just saw it at Markkula’s place up on a hill. Jobs did the talking, and Woz was the quiet one, although more lately Woz has found his voice more. In the early days, we were all so busy, that it was well partitioned over who did what. Woz was doing circuit board itself, Jobs was handling rest of Apple II, Markkula was working on marketing, and I was working on getting us into the manufacturing and all the rest of the business parts.

The story that’s untold is that Rod Holt was brought in as product engineer and there were several flaws in Apple II that were never publicized. One thing Holt has to his credit is that he created the switching power supply that allowed us to do a very lightweight computer compared to everybody else’s that used transformers. We used high-speed switching vs. the classical transformer, so we were able to get the weight down. But within their first Apple II, when we tried running it warm like you would in Florida or someplace like that, it stopped working. So that was a secret at the time. How do you get it to work all the time? We kept that a trade secret. That was Holt that found that out. If you stuck in a scope probe to try and figure out what was wrong, it started working again, which was very frustrating, and we were against a time schedule to get into production and we had to freeze the circuit board.

So the other problem we had was where the case itself, which used structural foam, because we couldn’t afford the lead time to do hard tooling. We had a lot of trouble with the case when we moulded it, it would warp and wouldn’t hold its shape.

That’s one of the things I still remember. In the spring of 1977, Jobs had this Falcon pickup truck, which I don’t think is made anymore. So we’d run off to the moulding shop to see what was needed in order to get us cases fast enough.

You’re only taking the first 10 employees, so by June of 1977, we were at 10. In May, at the first computer fair, we were at 7. So by August of that year we had positive cash flow and were on our way.

BI: From May to August you went to positive cash flow?MS: Yeah, we paid of all our loans and at that time, made the decision to… that was the time to choose when to end our first fiscal year. We made our first $50,000 in profit and paid taxes on that, so you’re able to go forward estimating the amount of taxes you are willing to pay is equal to your previous year, so we were able to save a year in taxes forward as we continued to grow. That year ending was for tax planning, and not for anything else.

BI: When you were running around with everyone in those early days, was Steve Jobs then as assertive as he is today? It’s funny hearing about you guys doing these manufacturing things and now there are these legends of him tearing down an iPod the night before it releases because it doesn’t make the proper clicking sound. Was he as particular then as he is said to be now, or in the early days was he learning and acting differently?

MS: No, he was maybe more particular. The Apple II case came, it had a beige and a green, so for all the standard colours of beige available in the world, of which there are thousands, none was exactly proper for him. So we actually had to create “Apple beige” and get that registered.

I stayed out of it but for weeks, maybe almost six weeks, the original Apple II case, Jobs wanted a rounded edge on it so it didn’t have a hard feel. They spent weeks and weeks arguing exactly how rounded it would be. So that attention to detail is what Steve is known for, but it also is his weakness because he pays attention to the detail of the product, but not to the people.

To me, the biggest thing in growing a company is you need to grow the people, so it’s like being a farmer, you need to grow your staff and everybody else too as much as you can to enable the company to grow, just as much as you need to sell the product.

BI: Can you explain that? So was that your job to make sure you brought in all the right people and he wasn’t very attuned to that?

MS: I don’t know how much he’s changed being a manager, but he would not, for instance… he was never allowed to have much of a staff while he was there because he would not supervise them. He wouldn’t make sure they got their reviews on time or that they got their raises, or that they got the health they need.

You have to take care of the people as well as the product. As they say he yells at people, at times you have to yell, but at times you have to be supportive too, and I would say that that’s still what makes Steve, Steve. The thing that everyone still misses is that there always was and still is a lot more to Apple than just two Steves. But thank God I think our early decision to let the two Steves do the publicity, I’m happy for that.

BI: When you came in, you were the CEO, correct? Were you immediately appointed CEO?

MS: Yes, so I got to do the part numbering system. I got to do all the stuff nobody else wanted to do. I opened the bank account, and did the employee numbers.

BI: What is the significance of the employee numbers, since you were saying that you took seven because you wanted it.

MS: We had to have a payroll, and in order to minimize how much work we had to do, I had to sign up with Bank of America’s payroll system, and those days you didn’t have a choice. You had to assign employee numbers.

That was a dispute you get into — who gets number 1? One of the first things was that of course, each Steve wanted number 1. I know I didn’t give it to Jobs because I thought that would be too much. I don’t remember if it was Woz or Markkula that got number 1, but it didn’t go to Jobs because I had enough problems anyway.

This is literally almost 20 hours per day for everybody. We couldn’t add people fast enough to match the growth of the business. It was always a struggle to run from one fire to the next, no matter who you were there.

BI: In terms of these other people that have gone unsung, is Sherry Livingston — did you hire her from National? Was she the first secretary?

She was our right hand. When she started there were only five or six of us. She was receptionist, phone operator, secretary to everybody. She was our right hand to fill in for everything. When I hired Gary Martin for accounting, he came in and I had a cardboard box under my desk. I said “here are all the receipts and checks we’ve been writing. Get them organised.” There just wasn’t time to get that done.

BI: Was it hard to recruit people in those days when you were first starting out? Because I would imagine that startup culture then was not what it is today.

MS: There wasn’t enough time to really pay attention to getting people in and getting them indoctrinated into the culture, because we had no culture to begin with. The Apple culture came later. We’d already stopped Apple I production so there was no cash coming in. We had to get the Apple II out and get the cash coming in or we wouldn’t have been in business. So Markkula put up a quarter million dollars and that’s the cash we used to get started.

BI: What was the culture that developed at the company in the early days?

MS: Well, I guess the biggest part of the culture was that Holt made our coffee in the morning. He made the coffee to suit him, and it was so strong that it would keep us all up forever. That was subsequently a big fight that we had.

Ann Bowers…. who was…. I forgot the guys name, but she was the wife of one of the founders of Intel, she was our first VP of Personnel. This was a couple of years later. She was on this kick saying that we should not supply caffeine to the employees because it was unhealthy. And I just said, “No,” because we weren’t a committee and we didn’t need a vote on it.

I would say that the challenge was, who was more stubborn, Steve or me, and I think I won.

The other argument at the meetings was would Steve take his dirty feet and sandals off the table, because he sat at one end of the conference table, and Markkula sat at the other end chain smoking. So we had to have special filters in the attic in the ceiling to keep the room filter. I had the smokers on one side and the people with dirty feet on the other.

[Laughter from us.]

It was not funny then. Everybody has their pet peeves.

BI: Were you hesitant to go, and it seems like you came into a big role, were you prepared to be doing what you’d be doing, or were you overwhelmed?

MS: I looked at it as an opportunity. I’d been a product line manager at National Semiconductor so I had a profit line group and had under me a marketing and finance guy, and a manufacturing area there. And I had turned down Charlie Sporck who had turned down the president of National at the time. He offered me the job of Plant Manager in Hong Kong. But I thought that would get me too far away from technology and I didn’t want to move, so when Markkula asked if I wanted to start a new company, I looked at it as a chance to say everything I learned at National and Fairchild and didn’t like, could I now put together a way to manage a company and learn from that.

The biggest thing I applied at Apple was in the manufacturing and in most of the way we organised stuff was that we never let anything be bolted down. The way semiconductor plants worked you had to plan way ahead.

At Apple, we designed everything to roll around on carts so we could change it as we needed to. And the other thing was that there were all kinds of accounting rules that I didn’t allow at Apple. I still remember at National they had allocation for variation in the price of gold, and I was still having to pay for that when the gold price varied. And to me, that didn’t make any sense. That’s the way the bureaucracies get set up.

BI: When you left, was it just too much dealing with Jobs and getting into confrontations with him that drove you away ultimately?

MS: No. I always had a deal that it was two Steves and Mike, if I didn’t have all of their support, I wasn’t going to stay. We grow to 1500 people and laid off 50 to clean out the dead wood. That caused a lot of hassle, and to me, I didn’t need that anymore. I took us public and then got out.