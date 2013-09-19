Check Out How Fast Apple's Fingerprint Scanner Works [VIDEO]

Everyone is freaking out about how great Apple’s fingerprint scanner is for the iPhone 5S.

Here’s a good video that shows just how smooth it is in action.

The video comes from Ben Bajarin at Techpinions. He writes, “You may think it is faster to swipe to log-in. I’ve found the opposite. The fingerprint sensor registers so quickly that the device unlocks nearly as fast as I can push the button to wake it up. Watch this video demo to see just how quick and easy it is to use TouchID. I created a video to show this point. (This is real time I did not speed it up)”

