Apple's Final Cut 10 Troubled Intro "Has Made Eyeballs Turn" To Adobe's Premiere

SAN FRANCISCO — With its update to the latest version of Final Cut, Apple has upset many users and has created an opportunity for Adobe’s Premiere, according to Al Mooney, Product Manager for Premiere, in this interview with Beet.TV.



Says Mooney, Apple’s Final Cut Pro 10 “has made eyeballs turn towards us.” In this interview, he explains how the company hopes to expand its user base by heavily discounting its software for Final Cut users, along with community support and training. It also hopes to pick up Avid users.

We spoke to Mooney at Adobe’s San Francisco offices last week.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.