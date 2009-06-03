Apple's Fifth Ave. Store Is A Goldmine

Apple’s (AAPL) Fifth Ave. flagship retail store in New York City is a 24-hour zoo, filled to the brim with tourists, shoppers, potheads, and people just looking to cool off. And once a year, it’s home to what’s possible the longest line in America: We waited five hours last summer for an iPhone 3G. That all translates into gold for Apple.

Today’s New York Post uncovers a real estate prospectus shown to possible purchasers of the GM Building, where Apple’s store takes up the basement.

It reveals just how much Apple was pulling in from the Fifth Ave. store: Some $440 million a year in sales.

That’s an incredible amount of money — even if it’s dropped during the recession — and more than 10 times Apple’s average for a retail store. Over the trailing four quarters, the average Apple retail store brought in less than $30 million in sales. And for comparison, Apple’s SoHo NYC store brings in about $100 million a year, according to the Post‘s sources.

