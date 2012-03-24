Apple's Enterprise Growth Is A Myth, Says CEO Who Monitors 110 Million IT Devices

These office workers using an iPad are a rarity

Photo: adactio

Every couple months, you’ll read a story in a major publication suggesting that Apple’s next area of growth is going to be in the enterprise.The truth is, it isn’t happening yet and it doesn’t look like it will anytime soon.



Scott Abel is the CEO and cofounder of Spiceworks, a free support network for IT specialists.

Spiceworks monitors 110 million enterprise devices, so Abel has a pretty good perspective on which hardware makers are dominating the space and which aren’t.

One that isn’t: Apple.

At a dinner with Silicon Valley reporters last night, Abel said that Apple devices account for maybe 1 or 2 per cent of all those 110 million devices. That number is growing, but not meaningfully.

Despite all the hype about Apple in the enterprise, Abel simply says “We don’t see it yet.”

