I've been using Apple's new Mac update for a few days -- here are my favourite features so far

Apple’s new operating system for the Mac, El Capitan, officially launches on Wednesday.

It’s similar to the update Apple recently released for the iPhone earlier this month — like iOS 9, it’s a subtle change that makes it easier to multitask. It’s not an aesthetic change, so your Mac won’t look or feel any different when you upgrade.

But there are a few handy features that you’ll want to make use of once you install it. Here are the tricks I found most useful during the few days I’ve spent using the software.

(Note: This isn’t a comprehensive list of everything that’s new in El Capitan, it’s just a compilation of the features that I found most useful).

You can search for things such as the weather, stocks, and sports scores in Apple's Spotlight Search. This makes it a lot faster to find information since you don't have to open a web browser. Lisa Eadicicco You can also type search queries in your natural language rather than entering in keywords when searching in Spotlight. For example, you can type something like 'photos I downloaded' rather than trying to remember the name of the file. Lisa Eadicicco You can download extensions for Apple's Photos app through the App Store. These extensions add new editing features to Apple's existing Photos app. It's a great way to sample a few features of an app without buying the whole thing. DxO Labs, whose app is shown below, is releasing an extension for Photos. Lisa Eadicicco If you're like me and you open a lot of tabs, you'll appreciate this new Safari feature. You can now pin sites to your toolbar in Safari so that you can actually see all of the websites you have open at once. Pinning a tab moves it over to the side so that it's out of the way, but you can still access it quickly. Lisa Eadicicco Find My Cursor helps you spot the mouse pointer in those instances when you can't find it. Simply shake your finger over the surface of the trackpad to make the cursor appear larger on the screen so it's easier to see. Lisa Eadicicco You can do a lot more with the Notes app in El Capitan. Just like the new Notes app on iPhone, you can add sketches, photos, links from Safari, and Maps. There are also new formatting options for text that make it easier to create checklists. Lisa Eadicicco The new Notes makes it much easier to actually see all the different types of content you've shared in the app. The attachment view in Notes shows you any photos, sketches, links, and other types of external content you've dropped into the app. Lisa Eadicicco Searching through your emails is a lot easier in El Capitan, too. You can use natural language when searching through email in the Mail app, just like you would when performing a Spotlight Search. That means you don't have to remember the name of a sender or keywords from a subject line when sifting through your inbox. Lisa Eadicicco Mail will also suggest calendar events based on invitations in your inbox even before you read the message. Lisa Eadicicco The new Split View in El Capitan makes it easier to multitask. You can now run two apps side by side on the desktop by simply clicking and holding the full screen button and dropping the window into place on one side of the screen. Lisa Eadicicco

