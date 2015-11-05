Dropbox's CEO pranked an audience by pretending they had all been given an iPad Pro for free

James Titcomb Apple SVP Eddy Cue and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston on stage at Dropbox Open.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of software, gave an interview at the Dropbox Open conference to promote the upcoming iPad Pro, a device aimed at enterprise customers.

After talking about Apple’s recent success in enterprise, Cue moved on to showing off the iPad Pro. According to various tweets, the Apple executive pulled out an iPad Pro from under his seat to show it off. Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston seized on the moment and told audience members to look under their own seats. Unfortunately, there was nothing there.

Eddy Cue pulled out an iPad Pro and Drew Houston said “look under your chairs, guys!” and we did and there was nothing #DropboxOpen

— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2015

Big technology companies, such as Google, regularly give out gadgets at events and it’s easy to imagine the sighs of a thousand technology journalists, business executives, and developers upon discovering that the floor was bare.

Cue also gave an indication of when the iPad Pro may become available. Dropbox’s CEO Drew Houston told Cue that he couldn’t wait to try out the Pro to which he replied “only a few more days.” Apple hasn’t specified when the iPad Pro will become widely available but rumours indicate November 11.

