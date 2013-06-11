Apple's Latest Ad Is A Manifesto About The Reason For Its Existence

Apple’s new ad.

Apple’s latest TV commercial, aired for the first time tonight, feels like a manifesto about the reason for the company’s existence.



Over a montage of “every day life” videos that feature its products — often partially obscured or not as the focal point of the shot — a thoughtful voiceover talks about product invention and design, concluding “This is our signature, and it means everything.” The closing shot shows the motto, “Designed by Apple in California,” an engraving that can be found (often in tiny type) on the back of Apple products.

The ad appears to address employees of the company as much as it does their customers.

Here’s the script, the video itself — which was aired at Apple’s WWDC developers’ conference earlier today — follows:

This is it.

This is what matters.

The experience of a product.

How it makes someone feel.

Will it make life better?

Does it deserve to exist?

We spend a lot of time on a few great things until every idea we touch enhances each life it touches.

You may rarely look at it, but you’ll always feel it. This is our signature, and it means everything.

Apple’s lead ad agency is TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

