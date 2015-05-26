Apple's design guy Jony Ive just got a promotion

Jony Ive, Apple’s senior VP of design has been promoted to the role of Chief Design Officer, the Telegraph reports.

The move introduces two members to the company’s design team, who will take over some of Ive’s current day-to-day responsibilities beginning in July.

Alan Dye will focus on hardware design while leading the industrial design division and Richard Howarth will head the user interface arm for both desktop and mobile.

Ive has woven his design signature into the heart of Apple’s products for many years. The Telegraph’s Stephen Fry describes him as a man who is “quite exhaustingly passionate about every last detail that goes into his creations.”

Sir Jony has had his hands in the product mix from the iPod to the Apple Watch, and the results, Fry notes, are revenues that are “far, far higher than any other company can dream of.”

The best example of that distinction is arguably the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. Business Insider’s Jay Yarow writes “the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have been absolute juggernauts outperforming even the most optimistic analysts’ expectations.”

The proof, of course, can be found in Apple’s most recent (Q2) earnings, in which the company reported more than $US58 billion in revenue, thanks in part to a record-shattering 61.2 million iPhones sold.

