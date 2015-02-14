Apple's design god Jony Ive has been complaining about American cars for a long time, says one of his closest friends

Rebecca Naden/Getty Sir Jonathan Ive, Senior Vice President, Industrial Design, Apple Inc poses with his Honour of Knighthood and designer Mark Newson (right) poses with his Commander of the British Empire (CBE) medal following an Investiture ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, at Buckingham Palace, on May 23, 2012 in London.

There’s a new report that Apple is recruiting automotive experts and designers to work in a secret research lab, and that means an Apple Car may be coming.

While it would seem strange for Apple to make a car, apparently Apple’s design guru Jony Ive has some interest in automobiles.

Last year, Vogue profiled Ive. In the profile, it talked to Ive’s close friend Marc Newson, a renowned industrial designer who now works part time at Apple

Newson actually alluded to their interest, or rather their hatred, of American-made cars in the Vogue story, describing the current designs as a good example of “shit we hate.”

When he and Newson relax, they do so by attempting to switch work off — tough to do when you design the world — though designers out for a drink will inevitably allow the poorly designed world to seep in. “Shit we hate,” says Newson, includes American cars. “It’s as if a giant stuck his straw in the exhaust pipe and inflated them,” he adds, “when you look at the beautiful proportions in other cars that have been lost.”

Newson, who joined Apple last September to work with Jony Ive on “special projects” personally designed the Ford 021C concept car and owns four vintage sports cars.

While this is hardly confirmation of a car, it’s yet another sign that people at Apple are interested in cars.

Here’s the car Newson designed:

