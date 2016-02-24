Tim Cook is probably going to fail in his fight against the FBI, says Ian Bremmer

President of the Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, talks about how Tim Cook is going against the tide with his decision not to comply with the government’s order to unlock the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters.
