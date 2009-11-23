Apple's Contract With AT&T Is Done In June -- Analyst

Here’s another big believer in the iPhone-to-Verizon hype. Broadpoint AmTech analyst Brian Marshall was on Bloomberg Friday night, talking about why Apple will join Verizon.



Here’s his key points:

Apple’s contract with AT&T is finished in June 2010.

Moving to a multiple-carrier model with Verizon brings the potential for 14 million additional iPhone sales.

Apple receives $450 per phone subsidy from AT&T.

When it drops AT&T exclusivity it will get a $300 subsidy from Verizon and others around the world.

iPhone users are 4% of AT&T’s customers but take up 40% of its bandwidth.

Even if AT&T tried to keep Apple exclusive by upping the subsidy, it’s still not in Apple’s favour to stay exclusive with AT&T. Also, the government might step in to break up the exclusivity.

Via: Phillip Elmer DeWitt, who has video of the interview.

