Apple's Contract With AT&T Is Done In June -- Analyst

Here’s another big believer in the iPhone-to-Verizon hype. Broadpoint AmTech analyst Brian Marshall was on Bloomberg Friday night, talking about why Apple will join Verizon.
Here’s his key points:
- Apple’s contract with AT&T is finished in June 2010.
- Moving to a multiple-carrier model with Verizon brings the potential for 14 million additional iPhone sales.
- Apple receives $450 per phone subsidy from AT&T.
- When it drops AT&T exclusivity it will get a $300 subsidy from Verizon and others around the world.
- iPhone users are 4% of AT&T’s customers but take up 40% of its bandwidth.
- Even if AT&T tried to keep Apple exclusive by upping the subsidy, it’s still not in Apple’s favour to stay exclusive with AT&T. Also, the government might step in to break up the exclusivity.
Via: Phillip Elmer DeWitt, who has video of the interview.
