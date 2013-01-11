Apple's Complete Domination Over Windows In Three Charts

We put together a full report on the Death of the PC, featuring research from NPD, Nielsen, Comscore, Asymco, and our own Business Insider Intelligence team.



You should check it out.

But in the meantime, check out these three charts showing Apple’s utter, relatively-sudden domination of Windows:

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

Naturally, this domination is showing up in stock charts, too:

Photo: Business Insider

