Apple released a weird and heart-warming Christmas ad starring Frankenstein's monster

Apple has just released its 2016 Christmas ad, and it features Frankenstein’s monster.

It’s an unusual — but arguably heart-warming — ad. The monster, played by Brad Garrett, decides to leave his solitary life behind.

“An unexpected holiday visitor finally receives the warm welcome he’s always yearned for,” the ad’s description on YouTube says.

After making a long journey through snow covered mountains, the monster makes a rather odd attempt to befriend a crowd of onlookers in a remote town: By screwing two light bulbs to his neck and singing along to a backing track played on his iPhone.

After failing to amuse the crowd, one young girl gives him a hand — and everyone eventually joins in.



The ad is called “Frankie’s Holiday,” and has the strapline “Open Your Heart to Everyone.”

“It’s a if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it type of thing. We do look at this time of year as a time to put out a message larger than product.” Apple’s Vice President of Marketing Tor Myhren told Co. Create in an interview about the brand’s strategy with the ad.

Watch the ad in full below:

