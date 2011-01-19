Apple Has Monster Sales In China: $2.6 Billion This Quarter, Up 4X

Photo: Roy Zipstein

Apple is doing booming business in China, the company just announced on its earnings call.COO Tim Cook said Apple generated $2.6 billion in revenue last quarter from the greater China region, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, a 4X increase from the same period a year ago.



To put that number in perspective, Apple generated $3 billion in revenue for all of the 2010 fiscal year in China. (The last quarter was fiscal Q1.)

Part of the reason Apple is doing so well in China is its new retail stores.

Earlier on the call, CFO Peter Oppenheimer said Apple’s Chinese stores have the most foot traffic, and highest sales of any Apple stores in the world.

For more from the call click here.

Don’t Miss: Inside Apple’s Amazing Store In China

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.