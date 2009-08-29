Apple's China iPhone Deal NOT Exclusive

Apple’s deal with China Unicom to sell the iPhone in China is NOT exclusive, we’re told by a source familiar with the deal.



Previously, the FT reported that China Unicom had a “multi-year” exclusive to sell the iPhone in China. This is not true, we are told. This would give Apple the opportunity to sell the iPhone with China Mobile, China’s biggest carrier.

China Unicom’s release merely said it had a 3-year agreement with Apple to sell the phone there — it said nothing about exclusivity.

China Unicom had 141 million subscribers at the end of July, compared with 498 million subs for China Mobile, the world’s biggest carrier. AT&T, Apple’s exclusive U.S. carrier, had 79.6 million subs at the end of June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.