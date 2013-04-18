LEAK: This Is Supposedly The Plastic Casing For Apple's Cheap iPhone

An image of the plastic casing for Apple’s cheap iPhone has supposedly surfaced.



It looks kinda boring! Just a round iPhone-ish looking case.

The leak is on a site called Tactus that we haven’t heard of previously. We saw it via MacRumors.

Apple is reportedly developing a low-cost iPhone that will sell for $300, or $400. The current iPhone sells for $650-$1,000 off contract depending on where you are in the world. As a result, the iPhone just isn’t affordable for a lot of people.

If Apple wants to go after market share, then it has to come out with a low-cost iPhone.

This picture supposedly teases what the low cost iPhone will look like.

Tactus also says the phone is coming in the middle of October for $300.

We have no idea if this is accurate or inaccurate. We just saw, and thought we’d pass it along.

