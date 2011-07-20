Some Of Apple's Board Started Looking For Steve Jobs' Replacement

Photo: AP

Members of Apple’s board started talking about CEO sucession plans with executive recruiters and “one head of a high-profile technology company” when Steve Jobs took his most recent leave of absence, the Wall Street Journal reports.The board members that started talking to recruiters weren’t necessarily looking for a new CEO, says the Journal. They were exploring their options.



While these board members are starting to put out feelers for a new executive, the Journal says Tim Cook is still the favourite to become CEO if Steve Jobs does step down.

Steve Jobs tells the Journal he thinks its report is “hogwash”.

Which members could have been talking? Apple’s board members are:

Bill Campbell: Chairman and former CEO Intuit Corp.

Millard Drexler: Chairman and CEO J. Crew

Albert Gore Jr.: Former Vice President of the United States

Steve Jobs: CEO Apple

Andrea Jung: Chairman and CEO Avon Products

Arthur D. Levinson: Chairman Genentech

Ronald D. Sugar, Ph. D.: Former Chairman and CEO Northrop Grumman

