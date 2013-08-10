Apple's Board Is Worried About The Company's Product Pipeline, Says Charlie Gasparino

Apple’s board is starting to feel a little bit nervous about the company’s product pipeline, Charlie Gasparino at Fox Business News reports.

Gasparino is not normally a tech reporter, but he says, “My sources are solid on this thing that there is now on the board level a recognition that something needs to be done about the future in terms of what’s in the pipeline, what they’re going to do in the future. Are they innovating enough? And is Tim Cook innovating enough as CEO?”

He had also said, “the board is now worried about what’s in the pipeline. Do they have the right stuff in the pipeline? Do they have innovative stuff in the pipeline? Do they have stuff to keep the momentum going that Jobs started?”

He stressed that the board isn’t talking about firing Cook. There is no feeling at the board-level that Cook isn’t the right guy. At least, not yet, anyway.

So, what do we make of this?

We saw an analyst knock it down this morning saying that there’s almost no chance Gasparino has insight to the board’s feelings.

A quick down of Apple’s board doesn’t reveal anyone that would be an obvious leak for the news to Gasparino. Also, a story of this magnitude seems more likely to go to a different source if the board was trying to pressure Cook.

That doesn’t necessarily make the report inaccurate.

This actually seems like a fairly normal concern from the board. Of course there’s going to be concern about products, especially since Apple hasn’t delivered anything this year. And the stock has sunk 35% from its highs, so of course there’s concern!

Apple likely has a product roadmap for the next two years that includes new stuff. If that stuff fails to deliver, then we expect more board-level chatter.

Anyway, here’s Gasparino:

