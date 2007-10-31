Apple's Blockbuster Weekend: 10% Of Macs Got Leopard

Thought the iPhone was the only Apple product people line up for? Wrong. The company said today that it has sold 2 million copies of the latest Mac OS X operating system — “Leopard” — since it went on sale Friday. During last week’s earnings call, Apple COO Tim Cook said that about 21 million Macs worldwide were capable of running Leopard. That means that Apple’s first-weekend sales could outfit about 10% of those computers with Mac’s new OS.

How much money did Apple make off the new software? It’s hard to tell — those 2 million copies included copies of Leopard bundled with new computers, installed through OS maintenance agreements, and sold at different price points for single-licence copies, “family packs,” and cut-rate education sales. But Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster predicts Leopard will contribute about $240 million in revenue toward Apple’s December quarter.

Update: More fun stats courtesy Piper’s Gene Munster: It took Apple 39 days to sell 2 million copies of its last OS X, “Tiger” — but that was to a user base of about 12 million. If Apple sells 3.5 million copies of Leopard this quarter, it could add 7 cents earnings per share to the Street’s $1.53 EPS estimate.

