Here Are Apple's Black Friday Deals

Apple’s Black Friday deals are here.

Apple is a little less generous with its deals than some third-party retailers, but there are still good reasons to hit the Apple Store this week, especially if you plan on shopping for your friends there.

Shoppers will receive an iTunes gift card with certain Black Friday purchases like iPhones, Beats headphones, and Mac computers.

Those gift cards can be used on iTunes, the Mac App Store, the App Store, and the iBooks store.

So you can’t use the gift cards on your Apple Store purchases, but they make a fine present for anyone glued to their iPhone or iPad. Or, you can use them to fill your new gadget up with tunes, apps, or other stuff.

Here’s how much the gift cards are worth, based on which product you buy to get them:

Any iPhone (6, 6 Plus, 5S, 5C; excluding purchases through Apple’s online store for $US0 down): $US50

Any iPad (Air, Air 2, Mini, Mini 2, Mini 3): $US50

Any Mac (except the Mac Pro): $US100

iPod Touch or iPod Nano: $US25

Apple TV: $US25

Beats headphones and speakers: $US25

Certain products are limited to two gift cards per household. You can find more details here.

Apple has also partnered with Product (Red), which combats AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, and will make an undisclosed donation to the Global Fund for qualifying purchases.

If you’re looking for discounted Apple products, try a big box retailer like Walmart.

