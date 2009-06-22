Apple's Biggest iPhone Launch Ever: More Than 1 Million Sold

Apple (AAPL) just made a bunch of analysts look silly — including us — for assuming that the iPhone 3G S launch would be significantly smaller than last year’s iPhone 3G launch.

The company says it sold more than 1 million iPhone 3G S models through Sunday, eclipsing the 1 million iPhone 3G models it shipped in the first weekend last year.

This despite only selling the new phone in eight countries over the weekend, versus the iPhone 3G launch, where Apple filled retail channels in 21 countries.

Some caveats: Apple started taking pre-orders on June 8, so people had longer to make purchase decisions, and it seems like supply wasn’t as constrained as it was in many locations last year.

But still a very impressive weekend that will result in more than $500 million in revenue — spread over 8 quarters per Apple’s subscription accounting method. Especially considering that many people who upgraded from the iPhone 3G over the weekend had to pay $399 or $499 for their new toy.

Meanwhile, Apple said 6 million customers downloaded the new iPhone 3.0 software since it hit the market last Wednesday. With 40 million iPhones and iPod touch models in the market, that’s less than 20% of the devices out there capable of using new features like push notifications and in-app purchasing — which developers have been in no hurry to roll out. But that’ll creep up over time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.