Apple’s Biggest iPhone 5 Surprise: An Aggressive Rollout Schedule

Thanks to the uncharacteristically high number of leaks preceding it, there weren’t too many big surprises at Apple’s iPhone 5 reveal on Wednesday. The hardware design was largely as expected, as were many of its features. And since iOS 6 was already shown off earlier this summer at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the software was as expected, as well. In the end, the biggest surprise to come out Wednesday’s event was an operational one: The iPhone 5′s aggressive global rollout schedule.



Apple will begin taking preorders for the iPhone 5 this coming Friday, Sept. 14. A week later, on Sept. 21, it will begin selling the device in nine key markets, among them the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Japan and Hong Kong. The following week, it will bring the iPhone 5 to 22 more countries. And if all goes according to plan, the device will be available in 100 markets by year’s end.

