This Is 'Apple's Biggest Challenge' Making An iWatch

Photo: Flickr/Brett Jordan

It’s looking more and more likely these days that Apple will indeed make its own smartwatch, unofficially dubbed the “iWatch.”Just last week, an Apple patent filing surfaced describing a device that conforms to your wrist with a flexible display.



But the biggest problem Apple faces isn’t the flexible display, Wired’s Christina Bonnington reports. Instead, it comes down to durability.

“Wrist watches are subject to different types of abuse and wear, and there is a tendency for customers to refrain from wearing overly worn-looking watches,” watch expert and aBlogtoWatch founder Ariel Adams told Wired. “Apple will need to use materials and durability standards well out of their comfort zone in order to make an iWatch more than a wrist novelty for a few weeks.”

Since the device would be worn on your wrist, issues like shock, water, sweat, and general wear and tear come to mind, Bonnington writes.

Even though Apple doesn’t have much experience in the watch space, it could borrow some notes from Jawbone’s playbook, as the company has already figured out how to tackle water and sweat issues with its UP fitness tracker.

But another challenge with the iWatch, Adams tells Wired, is personalisation.

“Apple needs the iWatch to be just as aspirational as the iPhone,” Adams told Wired. “That means a solid conservative style for adults, and a level of quality that doesn’t make it feel like a toy with a colourful strap.”

