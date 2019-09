Another small detail on Apple’s October iPhone 5 event has leaked via John Paczkowski at All Things D.



According to his sources CEO Tim Cook will reveal the iPhone 5 at an event held on Apple’s campus, not at one of the larger, outside venues Apple has used in the past.

No reason was given for why Apple is keeping it in house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.