The Only 10 Things You Need To Know About Apple's Big Event

Steve Jobs just stepped off the stage at the Yerba Buena centre in San Francisco.
He refreshed the iPod, announced sales data about IOS devices, and unveiled a revamped Apple TV.
Did you miss the event? Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Apple has shipped 120 million devices that run its mobile OS. That includes iPod Touches, iPhones, and iPads. Jobs also said 230,000 iOS devices are activated on a daily basis. For comparison, Google says it activates 200,000 Android phones on a daily basis. Jobs expressed scepticism about the veracity of Google's claim during the event.
Steve Jobs said and update to iOS 4 was coming next week. It will fix problems with the proximity sensor and address the sluggish performance of iOS 4 on iPhone 3G.
The iPad will get the iOS 4 update in November. iPad owners will also be able to print straight from the tablet, and they will also get AirPlay. Airplay allows you to stream movies and music from the iPad.
Apple introduced Ping, a social network built into iTunes based on music. Just like on Twitter, you can follow people and have people follow you. Jobs says iTunes has 160 million accounts, so he thinks this social network could be huge. You'll be able to see what you're friends are listening to, and they can see what you're lisenting to. You can also follow artists you enjoy.
Apple's gaming social network, Game centre is coming in a week. Steve doesn't call it a social network, but it surely is one. People playing games with iPhones and iPods can compete with each other. If it gains steam, and Ping gains steam, Apple will have an interesting little social experiment happening.
Thank goodness! Apple has brought buttons back to the iPod shuffle. Now let's pretend that weird buttonless shuffle never happened.
Apple made the iPod Nano a tiny little nub. It's just a square with a touch screen. Looks pretty neat, but it is not for the fat fingered. An 8 gig model is $149, the 16 gig is $179.
The iPod Touch now has retina display, as well as a front and back camera. iPod Touch users can FaceTime with iPhone and iPod Touch users. The iPod Touch is also thinner now.
Despite what Steve Jobs says in the slide pictured here, Apple didn't do a thing to the iPod classic. It wasn't even mentioned, but apparently Apple is not killing it off. It just doesn't want to talk about it anymore.
Jobs still calls Apple TV a hobby, but he's getting a little bit more serious about it. The new Apple TV is just $99, it has no storage, no need for syncing. It plugs into the TV and it's set to go. TV shows from Fox and Disney will cost $0.99 to rent. Jobs hopes other networks get on board too.
