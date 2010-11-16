Apple's Big Announcement: Beatles On iTunes

The Beatles’ catalogue is going to finally hit iTunes tomorrow, says Anthony Bruno at Billboard.biz.



He sticks his “neck out” to make the Beatles prediction based on “(admittedly thin) reasons,” but he seems fairly certain that’s what will happen.

If this is truly all that Apple is planning on announcing, what a let down.

After all, Apple has been teasing all day long that, “Tomorrow is just another day. That’ll you never forget.”

The day that the Beatles reached iTunes is not exactly the sort of day that will be seared into our memory.

Update: The Wall Street Journal chimes in and says, “Apple Inc. is preparing to announce that its iTunes Store will soon start carrying music by the Beatles, according to people familiar with the situation, a move that would fill in a glaring gap in the collection of the world’s largest music retailer.”

Via: Daring Fireball

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.