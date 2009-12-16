Apple's Awesome Year In 60 Seconds

Apple (AAPL) had a very good 2009, despite a slowdown in the PC business and increased competition in smartphones.

Notably, the company survived a five-month absence by its iconic leader, Steve Jobs, who took medical leave from January through June after receiving a liver transplant.

Among Apple’s products, the iPhone rose to become the company’s growth story, thanks to increasing market share and the high-flying App Store.

