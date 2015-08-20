Apple's Australian bonds raise $1.2 billion within two hours 

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty.

Apple today launched an Australian dollar corporate bond issue and within two hours of opening order books hit $1.2 billion.

The tech company is offering a two-part benchmark bond sale, with both four-and seven-year bonds in fixed and floating formats.

The AFR reports the raising could be between $500 million and $1 billion but by 10.30 am orders had reached $1.2 billion.

Guidance on the four-year bonds is 0.70 percentage points over the bank rate, about 3%. Pricing on the seven-year bonds is 1.15 percentage points, or about 3.8%.

Apple, which has a AA+ rating, will use the funds for corporate expenses, including share buy-backs, working capital, debt repayments, acquisitions and dividend payments.

In a little over two years Apple has raised $US50 billion in debt. Raising in Australia will diversify its funding.

CommBank, Deutsche and Goldman Sachs are managing the Australian dollar bond issue.

