Apple's App Store Has A Big Search Problem, And This Developer Has Proof

With over 1.2 million apps, Apple’s App Store is home to some of the best apps in existence. And yet the process of searching and discovering them is incredibly frustrating unless you know exactly what you’re looking for.

The App Store’s issues with search and discoverability is something we’ve written about in the past, but Apple has yet to make any major visible changes to remedy the issue.

It’s a complex problem, and it helps to see a concrete example of how muddled searching for an app has become, which is exactly what app developer Gedeon Maheux has done.

Maheux is the co-founder of The Iconfactory, a software development studio that created the popular Twitter app “Twitterrific,” which launched in the App Store in 2008.

“For small developers like myself, a potential customer’s ability to find your app on the App Store is critical,” Maheux writes in a post on his blog. “If customers can’t easily discover and download your software, your app (and indeed your business) has little chance of survival.”

To prove his point, Maheux posted a list of the results for when he types in the word “Twitter” in the App Store search bar on his iPhone. “

“To make the list easier to parse, I’ve called out all apps that allow a user to directly read AND post to Twitter in bold,” Maheux writes. “Everything else is either a game, a utility, or some other social network enhancement.”

Here’s the list of what comes up when you type in “Twitter” on the App store.

1. Twitter

2. Instagram

3. Framatic

4. Tweegrow

5. Pick Jointer

6. Happy Park

7. Crop Pic

8. Wayze Social GPS

9. Flipboard

10. InstaCollage Pro

11. Symbol Keyboard

12. Find Unfollowers

13. Cool Fonts

14. Symbolizer

15. Big Emoji

16. Get Followers

17. Framatic Mess

18. Alarm Clock HD

19. Textgram

20. Hootsuite

21. Emoticon Art

22. Textizer Fonts

23. 4 For Follow

24. Pixable

25. Just Unfollow

26. Unfollow for Twitter

27. ColorEffects

28. Photobooth

29. G-Whizz

30. New Cool Text

31. Google+

32. Step

33. Tweetcaster for Twitter

34. Vine

35. Camera Awesome

36. InstaEffect Effects

37. Emoticons and Emoji

38. TwitBoost Pro

39. PickGram

40. Insta Scrapbook

41. SpaceEffect

42. Orbs

43. MB2:YouTube

44. Facetouch HD Light

45. Paper Toss Friends

46. Vodio

47. Frame UR Life

48. HayWire Text Free

49. Nimble Quest

50. InstaCollage Pro

51. TweetBoost Pro

52. Right Behind

53. Emoji>

54. Follow Tool for Twitter

55. Colour Cap

56. Emoji for iOS 8

57. Camera+

58. Emoji Emoticons

59. Text2Pic

60. Emoji 2 Emoticons

61. Fonts-Cool Font Maker

62. Echofon Pro

63. LiPix Pro

64. Alarm Clock HD

65. Smilebox Moments

66. Everypost for Social Media

67. Google Apps Browser Plus

68. Clipchat

69. VPN Express

70. ÜberSocial for Twitter

71. You Doodle

72. TweetBot 2 (iOS 6)

73. Stocks Live

74. Stocks Live Essentials

75. GameFly

76. Trendyful

77. Oz Quake

78. Buffer for Social Media

79. Yahoo! News Digest

80. Wefollow for Twitter

81. TweetBot 3

82. Photo Notes HD

83. Emoji Art and Text

84. Find Unfollowers Pro

85. Followers for Twitter

86. Follower Boost for Twitter

87. Colour Effects FX HD

88. Double Ball

89. TwitGrow for Twitter

90. Twittelator Pro (iOS 6)

91. Emoji Art

92. TwitBoost Pro for Twitter

93. Jedi Lightsaber

94. Get Followers for Instagram

95. Aqua Emoji Keyboard

96. Bloomberg

97. Emoji for Messaging

98. Facely HD for Facebook

99. Timehop

100. Twitterriffic 5

101. IFTTT

102. FollowBoost for Twitter

103. Hyperlapse for Instagram

104. Freebie

105. PhotoFrame

106. Text Pics Free

107. Funimate

108. Followers + for Twitter

109. Emoji Keypad

110. Follower Plus

111. TweetBoost

112. Wow Followers for Twitter

113. Table Top Racing

114. TwitBird Free for Twitter

115. Singing Texts

116. Dice World 6 Free

117. Cool Frames and Picture Effects

118. Bamboo Wallet

119. JustFollow for Instagram

120. Twitter Check

121. TurboBoost for Vine

122. PhillyD Official

123. Hybrid Fonts

124. Mixgram

125. Colour Zen

126. Keyboard Pro

127. Symbol Keyboard

128. Tweetlogix for Twitter

…

148. Echofon for Twitter

…

167. TweetList (iOS 6)

Maheux’s list shows that Apple’s search alogrithm shouldn’t be based strictly on popuarlity or number of downloads, but by relevance. Otherwise, you’re left to sift through dozens of apps like “GameFly,” “Alarm Clock HD,” and “Jedi Lightsaber.”

Apple has made attempts to fix this issue. In 2012, it acquired Chomp, an app search engine that allowed users to search for apps based on function and use instead of simply by name. In 2013, Apple acquired data analytics firm Topsy, an official Twitter partner that has indexed hundreds of billions of tweets since Twitter’s launch.

It is widely speculated that both Chomp and Topsy will be one day incorporated into Apple’s App Store search, but there hasn’t been any noticeable improvement yet, and meanwhile developers like Maheux are worried and waiting.

To read Maheux’s full blog post, click here.

