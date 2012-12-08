Apple App Revenues And Downloads More Concentrated in U.S. Than Google's

Apple’s app downloads and app revenues are more concentrated in the U.S. than those of its primary rival, Google Play, according to data from App Annie.



There are numerous app stores on Android, but Google Play is by far the largest. App Annie counted only free apps for its downloads figure. Paid apps are included in the revenue analysis, however.

A combined 53 per cent of iOS app downloads come from the U.S., China, Japan, and the U.K., with the balance coming from the rest of the world. Google Play’s top four download markets are the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and India. They combine for 43 per cent of Google Play downloads.

China was the second-largest iOS market for downloads, even though Apple’s operating system only controls a fraction of Chinese market device share.

Interestingly, despite the fact that Google’s Android platform owns the massive Chinese smartphone market, Google offers very limited support for Google Play in China. Android apps are typically downloaded through third-party app stores.

While downloads are important, developers ultimately want to get paid too.

App Annie defines app revenues as revenues flowing to developers “through the store, including revenues both from the price to download an app, as well as any in-app purchases (including subscriptions).”

We know that iOS app revenues historically dwarf Android revenues. App Annie found that iOS generates four times the revenues of Google Play, even as Google Play revenues have grown 311 per cent this year.

Although iOS revenues are more concentrated in the U.S. than Google Play’s, it turns out iOS revenues are more evenly distributed across markets.

iOS receives 40 per cent of its revenues from countries outside its largest four markets. Google Play saw only 23 per cent of its revenues flow from outside the top four.

Google Play leans heavily on high monetization in Japan and South Korea, but has not effectively monetized its massive global user base.

