At This Rate, Apple's App Store Could Have 1 Million Apps By Next Year

Apple revealed in its earnings call Tuesday that there are now 600,000 apps in the App Store, 200,000 of which are specifically for the iPad.By comparison, there were roughly 350,000 apps in the App Store in the second quarter of 2011.



That means the number of apps has increased by about 71%. If this pace continues, there would be more than one million apps in the App Store by this time next year.

This could be part of the reason why Apple recently acquired Chomp, a startup that acted as a search engine for the App Store.

By adding Chomp to the App Store, Apple will make it easier to find what you need.

