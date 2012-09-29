Well Done, Apple

Photo: Flickr/lemagit
Everyone makes mistakes.
It’s how you handle making mistakes that matters.
Apple, a company that prides itself on not making the mistakes that so many other companies make, just made a mistake.
It removed a feature of its mobile software that most people loved–Google Maps–and replaced it with Apple Maps, which, for now, is a flawed and inferior app.
That was a mistake.
But now Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has personally apologized, without qualification.
And Apple is now highlighting competitive map apps in its App Store.
That’s the way to handle a mistake.
And it’s a tribute to Apple that it’s handling it this way.
