Well Done, Apple

Everyone makes mistakes.



It’s how you handle making mistakes that matters.

Apple, a company that prides itself on not making the mistakes that so many other companies make, just made a mistake.

It removed a feature of its mobile software that most people loved–Google Maps–and replaced it with Apple Maps, which, for now, is a flawed and inferior app.

That was a mistake.

But now Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has personally apologized, without qualification.

And Apple is now highlighting competitive map apps in its App Store.

That’s the way to handle a mistake.

And it’s a tribute to Apple that it’s handling it this way.

