Apple's Anger At Thai Officials Hints That Its New iPhone May Not Be Called iPhone 6

On Wednesday, we reported that the iPhone 6 may have been approved for sale in Thailand.

It was the first instance of a government official specifically naming the smartphone.

Takron Scullion, an official from the Thai equivalent of the FCC, made the announcement in a tweet.

It’s unclear if the model numbers Thailand approved for sale, A1524 and A1526, are in fact the iPhone 6. But Apple lashed out at Scullion regardless, according to a post on MacRumors.

Apple executives met with Thai officials after the smartphone’s name was tweeted out and then released a statement denying that the handset would even necessarily be called the iPhone 6.

Apple also said the leak wouldn’t derail plans to sell the iPhone in Thailand, which must come as a relief to Scullion.

Apple is said to be working on two phones, one with a 4.7-inch and one with a 5.5-inch screen. We’re likely to see at least one of those models debut at an event on Sept. 9.

If the phone isn’t called the iPhone 6, it wouldn’t be the first time Apple has deviated from its naming patterns. In 2012 Apple released the third-generation iPad and just called it “the new iPad.”

