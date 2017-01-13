Apple's AirPods are the clear winner in the wireless headphone market

Despite all the early controversy around AirPods, Apple’s first wireless earbuds are already showing signs of being a big hit.

According to data from market research firm Slice Intelligence, charted for us by Statista, AirPods have been the top seller in online wireless headphone sales since the product’s release on December 13. AirPods accounted for 26% of the market during the last three weeks of December, which includes the holiday season, in large part by taking away market share from Apple-owned Beats.

The future looks even brighter as more people seem to prefer wireless headphones. An overwhelming 75% of online headphone sales were wireless in December, while the AirPods’ release date saw the biggest single day spending online for headphones last year, according to Slice Intelligence.

