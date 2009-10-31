Apple Ad God Lee Clow's Work -- A Look Back

Lee Clow stepped down as the chief creative officer of TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Ad Age reports.



Clow and TBWA/Media Arts are responsible for many of Apple’s most popular advertisements.

From its “1984” TV ad to the current Mac vs. PC ads, Clow has played a huge part in shaping the public perception of Apple.

So, while he’s probably not a household name with the Apple faithful like Steve Jobs, or even Jonathan Ive, Clow left an indelible stamp on the company.

Of all his big branding campagins, it appears Clow thinks the most highly of the Apple store, saying, “The Apple Store was probably the best ad we ever did…. Everything a brand does is advertising,” according to Print Mag (via HuffPo).

Note: He’ll still be at the TBWA, telling his staff, “As you all know, I’m here every day meddling in everything that goes on, pushing the creative on many brands including keeping an eye on Apple.” But it appears at 66, he won’t have as active a role in the agency’s operations.

Here’s a look at some of his work →

Lee Clow pic: Mad Blog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.