Apple's (AAPL) iPhone On Track To Hit Apple Benchmarks

Flaky? Overrated? Who cares? Research firm iSuppli said Apple’s much-hyped iPhone outsold all smartphones in the U.S. during July, the first full month it was on sale, and tied sales of the most popular “dumb” phone, LG’s Chocolate. Irritatingly, iSuppli doesn’t supply any actual sales numbers, but says the iPhone accounted for 1.8% of all U.S. cell phone sales in July.



More important is that iSuppli projects the iPhone will easily outsell Apple’s projections. The research firm estimates Apple will sell 4.5 million iPhones worldwide this year and 13.5 million next year — 80% more than the 10 million iPhones that Steve Jobs predicted Apple would sell through 2008 when he unveiled the phone in January.

See Also: Source: No Beatles On iTunes and iPhone: Flaky Device Overrated, Expectations Out of Hand

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.