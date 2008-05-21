Apple's 3G iPhone Launch Date "Confirmed!" Or Something

Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs will trot out on stage in San Francisco on June 9 and unveil the next-gen, 3G iPhone, Gizmodo “confirms,” via “someone very, very close to the 3G iPhone launch.” The phone will be available “right after the launch,” and not “at year’s end, as previously though.” (Not sure who thought that — no one we’ve ever talked to.)



So, is this all true? Maybe, maybe not. But we’re betting it is. Since March, when Jobs announced that the iPhone 2.0 software update would come in June, we’ve thought that would also be a perfect time to announce the next edition of the iPhone. And it still makes sense. See you in three weeks.

