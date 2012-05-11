These Are The Best Paying Jobs At Apple

Photo: Screenshot of Apple keynote

Apple has a reputation for paying employees less than some of its competitors do, but many of the company’s senior level and engineering positions do come with fatter paychecks than the industry average.Business Insider went through Payscale’s data on Apple employees to find the top paying positions at the company and to see how the pay for each of these positions compares to the industry average.



This list also does not include pay for Apple’s top executives, which is of course significantly more than what others the company make. We should also note that Payscale’s data is based on surveys of employees about their work background and compensation, so the numbers listed are not definitive. But they do paint a picture of what employees can expect to earn at the company.

Here are the 10 best paying jobs at Apple, as ranked by their average total pay including salary and bonuses:

1. Information Technology Manager

Total Pay: $106,165 – $216,814

[Industry Average: $43,169 – $128,114]

2. Senior Software Architect

Total Pay: $101,903 – $217,068

Industry Average: $87,924 – $174,714

3. Regional Sales Director

Total Pay: $75,856 – $218,457

Industry Average: $62,451 – $238,270

4. Senior Mechanical Design Engineer

Total Pay: $95,821 – $191,114

Industry Average: $62,964 – $119,261

5. Senior Systems Engineer

Total Pay: $90,228 – $190,450

Industry Average: $69,117 – $141,135

6. Computer Software Engineer (Systems Software)

Total Pay: $57,071 – $192,610

Industry Average: $43,075 – $114,329

7. Senior Hardware Design Engineer

Total Pay: $103,946 – $173,405

Industry Average: $75,270 – $145,398

8. Mechanical Design Engineer

Total Pay: $83,319 – $174,468

Industry Average: $43,602 – $84,787

9. Senior Software Engineer/Developer/Programmer

Total Pay: $95,000 – $177,183

Industry Average: $63,762 – $135,495

10. Technical Project Manager

Total Pay: $74,435 – $176,128

Industry Average: $50,415 – $131,221

