These Are The Best Paying Jobs At Apple

Photo: Screenshot of Apple keynote
Apple has a reputation for paying employees less than some of its competitors do, but many of the company’s senior level and engineering positions do come with fatter paychecks than the industry average.Business Insider went through Payscale’s data on Apple employees to find the top paying positions at the company and to see how the pay for each of these positions compares to the industry average.
This list also does not include pay for Apple’s top executives, which is of course significantly more than what others the company make. We should also note that Payscale’s data is based on surveys of employees about their work background and compensation, so the numbers listed are not definitive. But they do paint a picture of what employees can expect to earn at the company.
Here are the 10 best paying jobs at Apple, as ranked by their average total pay including salary and bonuses:
1. Information Technology Manager
Total Pay: $106,165 – $216,814
[Industry Average: $43,169 – $128,114]
2. Senior Software Architect
Total Pay: $101,903 – $217,068
Industry Average: $87,924 – $174,714
3. Regional Sales Director
Total Pay: $75,856 – $218,457
Industry Average: $62,451 – $238,270
4. Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
Total Pay: $95,821 – $191,114
Industry Average: $62,964 – $119,261
5. Senior Systems Engineer
Total Pay: $90,228 – $190,450
Industry Average: $69,117 – $141,135
6. Computer Software Engineer (Systems Software)
Total Pay: $57,071 – $192,610
Industry Average: $43,075 – $114,329
7. Senior Hardware Design Engineer
Total Pay: $103,946 – $173,405
Industry Average: $75,270 – $145,398
8. Mechanical Design Engineer
Total Pay: $83,319 – $174,468
Industry Average: $43,602 – $84,787
9. Senior Software Engineer/Developer/Programmer
Total Pay: $95,000 – $177,183
Industry Average: $63,762 – $135,495
10. Technical Project Manager
Total Pay: $74,435 – $176,128
Industry Average: $50,415 – $131,221
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.