And Now We Have Leaks From Apple.com That New iPods Are Coming Today

Apple already accidentally confirmed the iPhone 5 name, but now MacRumors has also found search results confirming the new iPod Touch, iPod Nano and new iTunes.



All of the press releases are scheduled to come out today, meaning that Apple’s event today will be filled with new products, but not too many huge surprises.

A quick way to find out what Apple’s planning to announce today is to search for “2012/09/12Apple-unveils” and “2012/09/12Apple-introduces” Clicking on the links brings up a “Page Not Found” error but we’ll be checking those pages throughout the day for updates.

Stay tuned to SAI for the latest iPhone 5 updates today.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

