Applebee's Worker Says The Chain Is 'Forcing' People To Work During Hurricane Sandy

Businesses in several states are shutting down to prepare for Hurricane Sandy. But Applebee’s is “forcing employees to work,” one employee, whose identity was verified by moderators, said on Reddit.



The man has worked for the restaurant chain for two years and said the chain has also stayed open through snowstorms and Hurricane Irene last year.

The man wrote:

“Applebee’s is forcing its employees (most of whom don’t drive and require public transport, which will be shut down for the duration of the hurricane) to brave the storm so that those stupid enough to go out in 75mph winds and soon to be flooded streets can get their weekly dose of half priced boneless wings.

As an Applebee’s employee for the last 2 years, this doesn’t come as a surprise to me. The chain remained open during Hurricane Irene and the October blizzard that nearly buried NJ in water, snow and tree branches in 2011, and even the year before that when the After Christmas blizzard of 2010 covered NJ in nearly 4 feet of snow for nearly a month. All these storms resulted in power failures, blackouts, blocked roads, flooded roads, property damage and stalled public transport, not just for regular people but for employees as well. And yet, Applebee’s remained open.”

You can read his full complaint here.

Applebee’s spokesman Dan Smith told us that the only restaurants in the hurricane’s path that are open are in Western and Northwestern New Jersey–far from the worst parts of the storm.

Smith said that these restaurants were being staffed by managers and volunteers only and that they would shut down immediately if the areas are deemed “unsafe.”

