Applebee's Will Put Tablets At Every Table Next Year

Applebee’s plans to introduce tablets at every restaurant by the end of 2014,

according toUSA Today.

Customers will reportedly be able to order appetizers and desserts, pay for food, and play video games on the tablets. Patrons will still order meals through waiters and waitresses, according to USA Today.

Tablets are already common in restaurants in Europe and Asia, and the trend seems to be coming to the U.S. now as well. The Applebee’s announcement comes a few months after competitor Chilli’s announced similar plan for its restaurants.

The idea isn’t new — in 2011, CNN Money wrote about a start-up that developed tablets for several restaurants around San Francisco.

But this doesn’t mean that traditional menus will fall by the wayside just yet. Applebee’s customers will still be handed individual menus when they’re seated, USA Today reports.

The move could help bolster sales because the tablets will make it easier for customers to order extra food. Appetizer and dessert sales increased at the 50 Applebee’s restaurants that tested the tablets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.