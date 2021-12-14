Applebee’s just sold a burger NFT as the dining chain looks to capitalize on the crypto hype

Applebee’s. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The colorful burger NFT sold for $US25 ($AU35), and the buyer will also receive a year’s worth of burgers from Applebee’s.

The restaurant chain said this signals the start of its “Metaverse Monday” campaign.

Applebee’s joins the likes of White Castle, Taco Bell, and other big name brands that have entered the digital asset space.

Applebee’s sold its first non-fungible token Monday — an image of a burger made by New York artist Amber Vittoria — as part of a new campaign called “Metaverse Monday.”

The buyer made the purchase for $US25 ($AU35), and also received a $US1,300 ($AU1,825) Applebee’s gift card, or roughly a year’s worth of burgers.

“As a leader in casual dining, we’re always looking for ways to interact with our guests and meet them in places where they’re connecting,” said Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky in a statement.

Applebee’s said on Twitter it will feature a new NFT every Monday in December, marking the latest name-brand company to gain a foothold in the world of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Last week, White Castle announced its foray into NFTs, and earlier this year Taco Bell also put its name in the mix.

Jefferies has already predicted the metaverse will be the biggest-ever disruption to how we live, and companies across sectors are looking to capitalize.