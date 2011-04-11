Applebee's Served This Baby A Margarita In A Sippy Cup

Photo: WJBK

Last Friday at an Applebee’s in Michigan, Taylor Dill-Reese ordered an apple juice for her 15-month-old son (via Gawker).After a few swigs from his sippy cup, the boy started behaving oddly: “He was saying ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ to the walls,” Dill-Reese told WJBK, “He eventually laid his head down on the table and we thought maybe he was just sleepy.”



Dill-Reese tasted the drink and realised it contained an alcoholic margarita mix.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he registered a .10 blood alcohol level.

Applebee’s has apologized for the “unacceptable” incident and promises an investigation.

