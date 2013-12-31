Applebee's Is Hosting A New Year's Eve Bash Where Tickets Cost $US375 Each

Applebee’s is commonly known for its two for $US20 dinner deal, but all of that will change on New Year’s Eve.

The casual dining chain’s Time Square location is hosting a swanky party for $US375 per ticket, the company told MarketWatch.

The party goes from 8 p.m. to midnight and features an open bar, DJ, dance floor, and party favours. The restaurant is also conveniently located for patrons who want to see the ball drop.

And the food will be delectable, according to Zane Tankel, who manages all of New York’s Applebee’s locations.

“Some fairly sophisticated culinary people,” will be preparing foods like steak and shrimp, Tankel told MarketWatch.

“You wouldn’t know you were at an Applebee’s for that one night,” Tankel says.

Kids under 12 can get into the party for just $US250.

Buy tickets here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.