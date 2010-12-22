Apple Just Had One Of The Most Impressive Years In Business History

Photo: AP

Apple just had one of the best years any company has ever had.In 2010 it was firing on all cylinders, releasing new hit product after new hit product, which resulted in a record year of sales, and a strong stock performance.



As we enter into 2011, we thought it would be good to pause and take a look at all Apple accomplished in 2010.

It’s pretty amazing, and we’re not sure we’ll see another year from Apple or anyone else like this in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.